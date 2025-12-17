The moment members of the public rescued a young man from being abducted by armed plainclothes DCI officers on allegations that he was a criminal (VIDEO)

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A tense scene unfolded along a busy road in Nairobi after armed plain-clothes men, believed to be officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), attempted to arrest a young man they alleged was a criminal.
In a video circulating online, the men are seen brandishing
firearms while trying to force the young man into a vehicle.
The suspect resisted, prompting members of the public,
including matatu drivers and touts, to intervene.
The crowd insisted that the man was not a criminal, claiming
he was a hawker who operates in the area.
Shouts of “Huyu si mwizi” (“He is not a
thief”) could be heard as tensions escalated.
Amid the confrontation, the officers were eventually forced
to retreat and flee the scene in a private vehicle before the situation turned
violent.
Watch the video.
Kidogo sana pic.twitter.com/BxZbl33nCS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 17, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments