The moment members of the public rescued a young man from being abducted by armed plainclothes DCI officers on allegations that he was a criminal (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A tense scene unfolded along a busy road in Nairobi after armed plain-clothes men, believed to be officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), attempted to arrest a young man they alleged was a criminal.

In a video circulating online, the men are seen brandishing firearms while trying to force the young man into a vehicle.

The suspect resisted, prompting members of the public, including matatu drivers and touts, to intervene.

The crowd insisted that the man was not a criminal, claiming he was a hawker who operates in the area.

Shouts of “Huyu si mwizi” (“He is not a thief”) could be heard as tensions escalated.

Amid the confrontation, the officers were eventually forced to retreat and flee the scene in a private vehicle before the situation turned violent.

