A man captured on camera stealing from a moving truck along Thika Road near Allsops (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A daring theft attempt along Thika Road near Allsops was caught on camera after a suspect tried to steal from a moving truck during a traffic build-up.

The video, recorded by an alert passenger aboard a matatu traveling behind the truck, shows the suspect taking advantage of the slow-moving traffic.

He is seen jumping onto the truck and attempting to steal a bucket containing an unknown substance.

Luck was not on his side, however, as the bucket slipped from his grip and fell onto the road, spilling its contents and foiling the theft.

Realizing the mission had failed, the suspect quickly fled the scene on foot.

The truck driver only became aware that his vehicle had been targeted after the suspect had already escaped.

The man is believed to be part of a growing trend of thieves preying on vehicles transporting goods along Thika Road, especially during traffic congestion.

Watch the video.

Thika Road near Allsops pic.twitter.com/0cEiUIP1iM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 17, 2025

