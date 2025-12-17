A man captured on camera stealing from a moving truck along Thika Road near Allsops (VIDEO)

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A daring theft attempt along Thika Road near Allsops was caught on camera after a suspect tried to steal from a moving truck during a traffic build-up.
The video, recorded by an alert passenger aboard a matatu
traveling behind the truck, shows the suspect taking advantage of the
slow-moving traffic.
He is seen jumping onto the truck and attempting to steal a
bucket containing an unknown substance.
Luck was not on his side, however, as the bucket slipped
from his grip and fell onto the road, spilling its contents and foiling the
theft.
Realizing the mission had failed, the suspect quickly fled
the scene on foot.
The truck driver only became aware that his vehicle had been
targeted after the suspect had already escaped.
The man is believed to be part of a growing trend of thieves
preying on vehicles transporting goods along Thika Road, especially during
traffic congestion.
Watch the video.
Thika Road near Allsops pic.twitter.com/0cEiUIP1iM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 17, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
