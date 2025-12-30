Teenage girl disappears mysteriously after attending a church in Kayole, Pastor refuses to release CCTV footage - Is he running a cult disguised as a church?







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A 16-year-old girl, Trizah Wanjiru Njihia, vanished from her place of worship on 21st April 2025, leaving her family desperate for answers.

The teenager was last seen at Bee Center, Urejesho Church in Kayole, Embakasi Central, Nairobi County, around 1:30 PM.

Trizah, described by her mother Esther, as a devoted and joyful child with a quiet faith, suffers from communication difficulties, making her particularly vulnerable.

On the day she disappeared, she was wearing grey and red trousers, a jumper, and a maroon blouse.

She also has a noticeable swelling on her forehead and a burn scar on her left hand.

Esther claims that the church has full CCTV coverage of the incident, but alleges that the pastor has refused to release the footage despite repeated requests.

The disappearance was reported to Masimba Police Station, yet months later, the family says there has been no progress in the case.

“This has been our daily nightmare,” Esther said. “Every night, I ask myself: Is Trizah scared? Is she safe? Is she calling for her mama?”

The mother has shared her daughter’s photo widely on social media, appealing to the public for any information that could help locate Trizah.

