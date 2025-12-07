TASH had ‘Mechi’ with a woman in late BETTY BAYO’s vehicle on her burial day - Shocking details emerge as mother paints him as a notorious womanizer







Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Shocking new claims have emerged about Tash, the husband of the late gospel singer Betty Bayo, following revelations from her mother.

According to social media personality Githaiga Wa Chai, Tash allegedly engaged in a romantic encounter with another woman inside Betty Bayo’s vehicle on the very day of her burial.

Githaiga claims he obtained this shocking information from Tash’s friends.

The social media influencer further alleged that Betty endured abuse at the hands of her husband, who reportedly subjected her to physical violence.

The marriage was so toxic that police were allegedly involved following violent domestic disputes.

Adding more controversy, Betty Bayo’s mother claimed that Tash brought other women into their matrimonial bed after her daughter’s death, portraying him as a serial womanizer.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST