TASH had ‘Mechi’ with a woman in late BETTY BAYO’s vehicle on her burial day - Shocking details emerge as mother paints him as a notorious womanizer

Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Shocking new claims have
emerged about Tash, the husband of the late gospel singer Betty Bayo, following
revelations from her mother.
According to social media personality Githaiga Wa Chai, Tash
allegedly engaged in a romantic encounter with another woman inside Betty
Bayo’s vehicle on the very day of her burial.
Githaiga claims he obtained this shocking information from
Tash’s friends.
The social media influencer further alleged that Betty
endured abuse at the hands of her husband, who reportedly subjected her to
physical violence.
The marriage was so toxic that police were allegedly
involved following violent domestic disputes.
Adding more controversy, Betty Bayo’s mother claimed that
Tash brought other women into their matrimonial bed after her daughter’s death,
portraying him as a serial womanizer.
