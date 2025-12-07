Ameharibu jina hapa Boston - Details emerge that late singer BETTY BAYO’s husband TASH was a serial womanizer in the US and defrauded countless women







Sunday, December 7, 2025 - New details are emerging about Tash, the husband of the late gospel singer Betty Bayo, suggesting that he had a notorious reputation in Boston, USA, as a serial womanizer and fraudster.

According to sources, Tash reportedly used his good looks to lure women before defrauding them, leaving behind a trail of heartbreak and financial loss.

“He doesn’t settle with anyone without benefits,” one source revealed.

These revelations come amid claims by Betty Bayo’s mother that Tash allegedly defrauded significant sums of money from her daughter prior to her death, an ordeal that reportedly left Betty distressed and nearly depressed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST