Son of a senior Government official buys liquor worth Ksh 1 million in cash at the Al Capone Lounge, even as majority of Kenyans live from hand to mouth (VIDEO)







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A young man alleged to be the son of a senior government official has sparked public outrage after he was filmed purchasing alcohol worth Ksh 1 million in cash at the Al Capone Lounge, a popular entertainment spot along Thika Road.

In the viral video, the man is seen flaunting large wads of cash before handing the money to a waiter to settle the bill for premium liquor ordered at the club.

The extravagant spending has triggered mixed reactions online, with many Kenyans questioning the source of the money at a time when most citizens are struggling with the high cost of living.

Watch the video.

A son of a very senior government official buys alcohol worth Kshs.1million to a group of young men at AlCapone Lounge in Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/beWDrIremc — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) December 30, 2025

