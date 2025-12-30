RUTO’s ally, OSCAR SUDI, launches the biggest club in Bomet dubbed 036 Simba XO - He is swimming in millions (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has launched a new high-end entertainment club in Bomet, dubbed 036 Simba XO, marking what is being billed as one of the largest nightlife establishments in the region.

While critics link Sudi’s business ventures to alleged controversial dealings, the MP has always maintained that his investments are legitimate and aimed at creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

See photos of the high-end joint.

