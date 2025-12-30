Popular influencer ANDERSON DAMISA announces his death on scheduled Instagram post after taking his own life - “Don’t cry for me please, I lived a full and adventurous life”







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - Popular influencer Anderson Damisa, widely known as LazyWrita, has tragically taken his own life, leaving fans and followers in shock.

His passing was announced through a scheduled Instagram post, where he shared heartfelt reflections, regrets and a farewell message to loved ones.

In his final words, Anderson described his life as “full and adventurous,” but admitted he no longer had the strength to continue.

He expressed regret over missing new episodes of Stranger Things and not marrying the “love of his life” before she moved on.

Addressing her directly, he urged her to live fully, love deeply and find happiness without guilt.

The post also included affectionate notes to close friends and family, thanking them for making his journey meaningful.

“I would choose you all to be my family over and over again,” he wrote, before revealing he had deleted all his social media accounts except Instagram to ensure his message was seen without distortion.

Fans flooded timelines with tributes, remembering LazyWrita’s wit, creativity, and authenticity.

His death has reignited conversations around mental health and the pressures of online fame.





The Kenyan DAILY POST