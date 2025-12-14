“Hawa Lazima Walipanda Kitanda!” Video of well-endowed corporate ladies doing an office challenge sparks buzz (WATCH)



Saturday, December 13, 2025 - A viral video featuring a group of well-endowed corporate ladies participating in an office challenge has set social media abuzz, drawing cheeky comments.

In the clip, the ladies, dressed in office attire, are seen taking part in a light-hearted workplace challenge that quickly caught the attention of netizens.

While the challenge itself appears harmless, many viewers focused on the ladies’ physiques, triggering cheeky comments and speculation online.

“Hawa lazima walipanda kitanda,” one user joked, suggesting that the ladies may not have been hired on merit and hinting that the manager might have taken advantage of them.

Watch the video and reactions.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments