Social media influencer, LYDIA WANJIRU, shares sultry new PHOTOs after cosmetic surgery - Netizens wowed by her unbelievable transformation







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Social media influencer, Lydia Wanjiru, has set the internet buzzing after unveiling a series of sultry new photos showcasing her stunning transformation following cosmetic surgery.

The popular content creator took to her social media platforms to share the images, confidently flaunting her new look and leaving many followers in awe.

The photos quickly went viral, with fans praising her glow-up and applauding her boldness and self-confidence.

Netizens flooded her comment section with reactions, with many expressing shock at how dramatically her appearance has changed.

Some congratulated her on the transformation, saying she looks happier and more confident than ever, while others debated the growing trend of cosmetic surgery among influencers.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST