Akorino womanizer KARANGU WA MURAYA proudly introduces his second wife, CAROL, in public after his first wife, TRIZAH, walked away (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Wa Muraya, is once again trending after being captured on camera introducing his second wife, Carol, during a recent fundraiser.

In the viral video, Carol is seen gracefully stepping forward to make her contribution, dressed elegantly for the occasion.

Karangu, who was serving as the event’s emcee, addressed the attendees, saying: “This is my wife Carol. She is called Carol Wa Karangu. Are you surprised?”

The crowd watched as Carol blushed before giving her donation.

Karangu’s first wife, Trizah, walked away earlier this year, accusing him of diverting his attention to Carol.

She made it clear that she will not accept being part of a polygamous marriage.

Watch the trending video.

KARANGU WA MURAYA proudly introduces his second wife, CAROL pic.twitter.com/wxR8DxmVqP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 17, 2025

