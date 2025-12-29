From wearing matching outfits to holding hands in public, is President RUTO grooming Governor GALDYS WANGA for running mate role in 2027 elections? (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 29, 2025 - President William Ruto and Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga, have set tongues wagging after a series of public appearances that oozed chemistry.

The duo was first spotted in matching outfits at a political event, before being seen holding hands and sharing a light moment at another gathering.

Wanga, the ODM Chairperson, now finds herself at the center of speculation, with whispers suggesting that Ruto could be grooming her as a possible running mate for 2027.

Such a move would send shockwaves through the political arena, potentially unsettling Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s ambitions.

And in politics, perception often matters just as much as reality.

See photos below.

