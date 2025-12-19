“Sitaki Mwanamke” - Man boldly writes on his house! Who gave him a character development? (PHOTO)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - A man has sparked reactions online after writing a message on the wall of his house, declaring that he is not interested in women.

The unusual message, which was captured in a photo now circulating on social media, has left many Kenyans speculating about the story behind the declaration.

Netizens have jokingly questioned what kind of experience could have led to such a strong public statement, with some asking, “Who gave this man character development?”

See the trending photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST