OSCAR SUDI elated as one of his wives graduates with a Master’s degree - “Congrats Mrs. LILIAN SUDI” (PHOTOs)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, is beaming with pride after his wife, Lilian Sudi, graduated with a Master of Science in Communication Studies from Moi University.

Taking to X, the outspoken MP shared his excitement, describing Lilian’s academic milestone as a powerful testament to years of dedication, resilience, and hard work.

“Congrats to Mrs. Lilian Sudi. She just crushed her Master’s of Science in Communication Studies at Moi University. What an achievement.”

“Your graduation isn’t just a personal win, it’s a reflection of hard work, dedication, and perseverance,” he wrote.

The celebration didn’t stop there. Sudi also applauded his niece, Mercy Jepkoech, who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Moi University.

He emphasized that their success reflects the family’s strong commitment to education and personal growth.

“Also, hongera to my niece, Mercy Jepkoech, on her Bachelor’s in Social Work from Moi University. We’re super proud of you,” he added.

Beyond his family, Sudi extended warm congratulations to graduates across the country, reminding them that while graduation is a huge accomplishment, it is only the beginning of a bigger journey.

He encouraged them to embrace discipline, ambition, and continuous effort as they step into new opportunities.

