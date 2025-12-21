Walighula Wakapotea!! Nairobi LADY wakes up alone in Nakuru Airbnb after meeting strange men in a club, phone and other personal belongings stolen (VIDEO)







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - A night of fun turned into a harrowing ordeal for a Nairobi woman after she woke up alone in an Airbnb in Nakuru County, only to discover that her phone and other personal belongings had been stolen.

According to reports, the woman had met a group of men at a local club, where they consumed alcohol together before heading to the rented Airbnb.

What started as a night of partying quickly turned into a nightmare.

The following morning, she realized that the men had left, allegedly “misusing her” and taking her phone and other personal belongings.

A video shared online shows the victim stranded and confused, still under the influence of alcohol, highlighting the dangers of trusting strangers in unfamiliar settings.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users warning others to exercise caution when socializing with strangers and emphasizing the importance of personal safety in Airbnbs.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST