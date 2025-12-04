Woman attacked in Diani and her hand slashed by ruthless thugs in broad daylight despite surrendering everything to them (PHOTO)







Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Diani, a once peaceful coastal town in Kwale County known for its family-friendly beaches and tourist attractions, is facing growing concerns over violent crime.

Residents and visitors report attacks occurring in broad daylight, with criminals reportedly moving freely in public spaces.

Weeks after a surge in gang-related incidents made national headlines, locals say security warnings appear to be going unheeded.

One resident shared a harrowing personal account:

"This morning, my sister was attacked by three men with machetes at Kona Msa. She was just trying to go about her day. Even after giving them everything, they still slashed at her head and hit her ribs. She is alive only because she used her hand to protect herself. These men are dangerous and have no fear. They attacked in broad daylight as if the streets belong to them. Families are scared. People are being hurt. Something must be done now to protect residents and visitors before more people are harmed."

