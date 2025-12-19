Former CAS DAVID OSIANY exposed badly!! Cheated on his wife on the eve of his wedding and is notorious for exploiting women financially







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Former Chief Administrative Secretary for the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, David Osiany, is in the spotlight after explosive allegations against him emerged.

According to whispers, Osiany engaged in multiple extramarital affairs during his courtship with his wife, Syombua, including while they were preparing for their wedding.

Sources allege that during this period, he was involved with a woman he reportedly met while she was working at the Ministry of Immigration.

Osiany is said to have exploited the woman financially during the relationship, with claims suggesting that their association cooled after she lost her job, though they allegedly continued meeting intermittently.

It is further alleged that Osiany met the same woman on the eve of his wedding, reportedly visiting her residence in Kahawa and leaving in the early hours of the morning.

Below is a post by a source, exposing Osiany as a notorious womanizer.

