SHOCKING details emerge over the death of renowned Kenyan tech CEO, EVANS GITHUA, who allegedly jumped to his death from Kilimani apartment







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - The Nairobi business community has been left in shock following the tragic death of Evans Githua, the Chief Executive Officer of IT solutions firm, Com Twenty One.

His body was discovered on Tuesday behind Alba Apartments along Kasuku Road, with preliminary police findings indicating he may have taken his own life after allegedly jumping from the 14th floor of the building where he had booked an Airbnb.

Investigators revealed that Githua checked into the apartment at around 8:54pm on Tuesday evening.

His body was found the following afternoon, prompting police to secure the scene.

Officers reported that the room had been locked from the inside and they forced it open during the investigation.

Inside, police discovered troubling signs of self-harm, including wrist injuries believed to have been caused by a sharp object.

Blood traces were found across the bedsitter, extending to the washroom and bed area.

A chair and towel were discovered in the shower, pointing to attempts to end his life before the fall.

The body, found unclothed, bore multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height, including head trauma and a fractured leg.

It was later taken to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Family members told police they grew concerned when Githua failed to return home and his phones went unanswered, a departure from his usual routine.

While investigations are ongoing, colleagues described him as a successful executive who had recently secured major contracts.

His sudden death has left many struggling to comprehend the loss of a respected figure in Kenya’s tech industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST