Man recounts final interaction with Com Twenty One CEO, MWAURA GATHUA, before he took his own life at a Kilimani Airbnb

Wednesday, December
24, 2025 - A man who interacted with Com Twenty One CEO, Mwaura Gathua,
just a week ago says he is shocked by news of the tech executive’s sudden
death.
Taking
to social media, the man revealed that he spoke with Gathua last week and that
he appeared to be in good spirits.
He
expressed doubt over reports suggesting suicide, noting that Gathua was a
successful entrepreneur running a multi-million technology company.
According
to a police report, Gathua checked into a short-stay apartment in Kilimani on
December 22nd and remained alone in the unit.
Investigators
say the room was locked from the inside and stayed that way until about 2:00pm
on December 23rd, when the incident occurred.
Preliminary
findings indicate that Gathua was alone at the time of his death.
Police
believe he fell from the 14th floor through a rear window of the
building.
Officers
at the scene also reported signs of self-inflicted injuries, suggesting he may
have harmed himself before the fall.
Investigations are ongoing.
