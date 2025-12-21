SHOCK as a police officer is linked to armed robberies in Igembe - An AK47 used in crime found buried (PHOTOs)





Sunday, December 21, 2025 - In a meticulously coordinated security operation, detectives from Igembe South, Igembe North, and Mutuati sub-counties have arrested a National Police Reserve (NPR) officer and recovered an AK-47 rifle believed to have been used in a series of violent robberies in the Kirindine area of Igembe South.

The arrest follows investigations into a robbery with violence that occurred on December 19th, 2025, at Kirindini Shopping Centre, an incident that left residents shaken and raised concerns over rising insecurity in the area.

Authorities say the suspect is part of a larger criminal gang responsible for the brazen attack.

Acting on crucial intelligence, the team of detectives carried out a targeted operation across the villages of Kina Meru, Kiutine, and Kina-Duba, which ultimately led to the arrest of the NPR officer.

During interrogation, the suspect disclosed the location where he had buried an AK-47 rifle.

Detectives recovered the firearm along with a magazine loaded with two rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, confirming suspicions that the weapon had been used in the robbery.

In addition, officers confiscated the official Government-issued G3 rifle that had been assigned to the NPR officer, together with one magazine, as part of evidence in the ongoing investigations.

The suspect is currently being held in custody as police complete processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, detectives have intensified efforts to track down and arrest his accomplices, who are still at large.