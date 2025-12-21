SHOCK as a police officer is linked to armed robberies in Igembe - An AK47 used in crime found buried (PHOTOs)

Sunday, December 21, 2025 - In a meticulously coordinated security operation, detectives from Igembe South, Igembe North, and Mutuati sub-counties have arrested a National Police Reserve (NPR) officer and recovered an AK-47 rifle believed to have been used in a series of violent robberies in the Kirindine area of Igembe South.
The arrest follows investigations into a robbery
with violence that occurred on December 19th, 2025,
at Kirindini
Shopping Centre, an incident that left residents shaken and
raised concerns over rising insecurity in the area.
Authorities say the suspect is part of a larger
criminal gang responsible for the brazen attack.
Acting on crucial intelligence, the team of detectives
carried out a targeted operation across the villages of Kina
Meru, Kiutine, and Kina-Duba, which ultimately led to the
arrest of the NPR officer.
During interrogation, the suspect disclosed the location
where he had buried an AK-47 rifle.
Detectives recovered the firearm along with a magazine
loaded with two rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, confirming
suspicions that the weapon had been used in the robbery.
In addition, officers confiscated the official
Government-issued G3 rifle that had been assigned to the NPR
officer, together with one magazine, as part of evidence in the ongoing
investigations.
The suspect is currently being held in custody as police
complete processing ahead of his arraignment in court.
Meanwhile, detectives have intensified efforts to track down and arrest his accomplices, who are still at large.
