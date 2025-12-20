Five Brothers, One Fate!! Moi Avenue shooting reveals 3 others were killed by police in robbery incidents







Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged following the fatal shooting of two biological brothers along Moi Avenue, with revelations pointing to a troubling history that has haunted their family for years.

According to a neighbour who grew up in the same area as the brothers, the two were part of a family of eight siblings whose lives have been deeply entangled with crime.

The neighbour’s account paints a grim picture of a household where criminal activity was widespread and deadly consequences became almost inevitable.

“Out of eight brothers, only two are not known thugs,” the neighbour revealed. “The first two died less than a week apart.”

“I have never seen a family full of thieves like this,” the neighbour added, lamenting that even the family’s mother appeared overwhelmed by the path her sons had taken.

The Kenyan DAILY POST