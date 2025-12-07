SHOCK as it emerges that the late BETTY BAYO was in an abusive marriage - Her mother claims she died as a result of head injuries after being assaulted by TASH







Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Betty Bayo’s death, previously reported as linked to leukemia, is now shrouded in shocking claims by the gospel singer’s mother in the USA.

During a virtual interview with Shiru Wa Oakland, Mama Betty alleged that her daughter’s estranged husband, Tash, was responsible for her death, not illness as earlier reported.

According to Mama Betty, Betty and Tash had separated three months prior to her passing, with Tash reportedly returning to America.

She expressed disbelief at how Tash allegedly returned to Kenya shortly afterward to check in Betty’s body at Kenyatta Hospital.

Mama Betty further alleged that Tash had siphoned her daughter’s money to purchase two lorries in America, each worth Ksh 8 million.

She claims that in the final incident before Betty’s death, Tash, allegedly drunk, forced her daughter to hand over Ksh 5 million, leaving her financially strained.

Distraught, Betty reportedly called her mother, crying: “Mum, who did you leave me with? I’m not safe. Huyu ataniua.”

Family arrangements reportedly agreed that Betty’s sisters would care for her children.

However, Mama Betty claims that after the burial, Tash refused to honour the arrangement, telling her to go to court if she wanted access to the kids.

He is also said to be in possession of critical documents, including Betty’s death certificate and her mother’s ID card.

Expressing disappointment, Mama Betty noted that Shiru Wa GP, a close friend of Betty and renowned gospel artist, has not returned her calls since the tragedy, causing her emotional distress.

She praised Prophet Kanyari for being present and caring for the children, urging him to intervene and ensure their safety.

Mama Betty claims her grandchildren are not safe under Tash’s care, alleging that he even brought other women into the home and celebrated in Betty’s matrimonial bed on the night of her burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST