Drama as BETTY BAYO's mother claims she is the only recognised next of kin and warns BETTY's widower, TASH, to keep off the assets she left behind







Late gospel singer, Betty Bayo's widower, Hiram Gatau, popularly known as Tash, has been thrown under the bus by Betty's mother, Joyce Wairimu Mbugua.

In a candid Facebook Live session with Shiru wa Oakland on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, Joyce declared that she is the only legally recognised next of kin and warned Tash against assuming ownership of her daughter’s property or belongings.

Joyce explained that her primary concern is safeguarding Betty’s estate and ensuring the welfare of her grandchildren.

She revealed that the burial permit had been issued under Tash’s name, a move she described as misleading and unacceptable.

“I want his name removed from the death certificate, as it is false for him to claim he is the next of kin.

“I am Betty’s legally recognised next of kin, and I have been involved with her since she started singing,” she shared.

The grieving mother also questioned Tash’s suitability to continue residing in the family home with the children, stressing that they should be moved to a safer environment under her guidance.

“I hope the authorities understand that Tash is not fit to stay with the kids in the house; it is not acceptable,” she said.

On property matters, Joyce shared that Betty often updated her about parcels of land and investments.

She dismissed reports claiming Betty had requested to be buried only in Murang’a, clarifying instead that her daughter should rest on land they purchased together.

While acknowledging that Betty may have jointly owned property with Tash, Joyce said she was unaware of such arrangements, noting that only close friends like Shiru Wa GP might have full knowledge.

“Regarding Betty’s property and belongings, only people like Shiru Wa GP know everything, as she was Betty’s closest friend.”

“But I am aware of some of Betty’s properties because she used to update me about them. As for whether Betty had jointly purchased parcels of land with Tash, I can only confirm that I know all of Betty’s properties,” she added.

