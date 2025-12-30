SHOCK as it emerges that 3 kids went missing at Garden City Mall on Christmas amid claims there is an organ trafficking syndicate targeting children







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A growing number of parents and community members have raised an alarm over what they say is an increase in cases of missing children in parts of Nairobi, including residential estates and major public spaces.

In recent weeks, several cases have reportedly been documented by families in areas such as Mathare, where dozens of posters of missing children are mounted at the chief’s office.

On Christmas Day, three kids went missing at Garden City Mall, prompting a frantic search and public appeals from parents at the scene.

“On Christmas Day, 3 kids disappeared from Garden City Mall... It was full with so many humans. One of the parents had to mount a public address to beg for whoever saw her daughter. Nothing,’’ a local journalist tweeted while highlighting the incident.

The journalist further suggested that some of the disappearances may be linked to criminal syndicates, including suspected organ-trafficking networks.





The Kenyan DAILY POST