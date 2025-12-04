She’s a graduate of Edinburgh and works with an international tech firm - More details of the MUMAMA suspected of pushing her Ben 10 to death in Kilimani as CCTV footage exposes her badly







Thursday, December 4, 2025 - More personal details have emerged about Lillian Mbeki, the 48-year-old woman currently under police investigation in relation to the death of 25-year-old Festus Oromo in Kilimani.

According to publicly available records, Lillian is a highly educated professional with an extensive corporate background.

She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Nairobi in 2000, a graduate degree from Kenyatta University in 2011, and later completed her MBA at Edinburgh Business School.

Her career spans senior roles in both local and international institutions, including the United Nations.

She is currently reported to hold a senior position at Nixxy Inc, a global technology company.





Lillian relocated to Costa Rica with her husband and children during the COVID-19 period, though she continued to make visits to Kenya.

Police are reviewing claims that she maintained a relationship with Festus during these trips.

CCTV footage obtained by detectives appears to capture a confrontation between Lillian and Festus shortly after he entered an Airbnb apartment they had booked at around 1:16am.

The door shuts moments later as the scuffle continues inside.

That footage shows the last confirmed moments before his death.

At approximately 1:57am, about forty minutes later, additional security footage recorded the moment Festus’s body fell onto the roof of a white vehicle parked on the ground floor.





Night guards told investigators the victim was unresponsive by the time they got to him.

Kilimani detectives later confirmed the fatality at the scene.

Police say investigations are ongoing as they piece together what transpired inside the apartment.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST