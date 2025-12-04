This bold slay queen claims to be the prettiest LADY in Kiriri Women University - Her outfit has set tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Thursday, December 04, 2025 - A viral video of a bold slay queen flaunting her daring outfit has ignited heated conversations across social media.

In the clip, the confident young woman is interviewed about the cost of her look, revealing that she spent Ksh 2,000 on her hair, Ksh 2,500 on her barely‑there outfit, and another Ksh 2,500 on shoes.

To complete the moment, she does a dramatic 360‑degree spin, giving viewers a full view of her curves and accessories.

The video quickly stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens questioning whether this is how university slay queens typically dress.

Critics accused her of stepping out in an outfit that left little to the imagination, while others praised her confidence and bold fashion choices aimed at turning heads.

Watch the video.

