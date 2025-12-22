SHAME!! Thika Town MP ALICE NGÁNGÁ embarrasses herself badly after her helicopter stunt backfires - Here is the trending VIDEO!







Monday, December 22, 2025 - Controversial Thika Town Member of Parliament Alice Ng’ang’a has once again found herself at the center of online drama after a video she shared on social media backfired spectacularly.

The outspoken legislator posted a clip showing her walking toward a parked helicopter, then pretending to alight before sashaying like a slay queen to a waiting golf cart.

What was meant to be a glamorous showcase of power and style quickly turned into fodder for ridicule.

Netizens were quick to notice that the video had not been properly edited, exposing the staged moment.

The clip clearly begins with Ng’ang’a approaching the chopper before pretending to step out.

Alice Ng’ang’a is no stranger to controversy - she has previously faced criticism for sharing videos flaunting wads of cash at a time when many Kenyans are struggling with tough economic conditions.

Watch the video below.

Thika Town MP Alice Nganga Forgot to Edit the Video! pic.twitter.com/upKyprPIfx — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST