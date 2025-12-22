Why MP PETER SALASYA is looking for this beautiful LADY he met at ASAKE's concert at Nyayo Stadium - "I failed the gods of Wanga"







Monday, December 22, 2025 - Concerts are often about music, energy, and unforgettable vibes, but for Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, the Asake show at Nyayo Stadium turned into a personal lesson in missed chances.

Taking to social media, the youthful legislator opened up about an awkward moment from the concert that has lingered in his mind ever since.

Salasya revealed that he took a photo with a beautiful lady he admired during the event but froze at the crucial moment, he never asked for her phone number.

“I took a photo with this beautiful girl at the Asake event, but I failed the gods of Wanga land.”

“I did not ask for her number,” he confessed, describing the incident as both embarrassing and disappointing.

The MP admitted that fear and overthinking held him back.

He worried about rejection, imagining how awkward it would be if she declined.

“The first impression huwa nikiuliza namba atanitusi ama akikataa nitasema nini,” he reflected, noting how hesitation can block opportunities.

In a playful appeal, Salasya even asked Kenyans to help identify the mystery lady, calling it a lost chance he regrets.

For him, the moment was another reminder that courage often opens doors - and fear can quietly close them.





