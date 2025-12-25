Self-proclaimed Ghanaian Prophet, EBO NOAH, who predicted the world would end on Christmas day speaks out







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Self-proclaimed Ghanaian prophet, Ebo Noah, has broken his silence after announcing his prophecy that the world would end on December 25th, 2025, didn’t come to pass.

His followers, many of whom had traveled from across Africa to Ghana, were left in suspense after gathering at his site with bags, food, and personal belongings, ready to board what he called “Noah’s Arks” for survival.

In a statement shared online, Ebo Noah explained that the apocalypse had been postponed following deep prayer and reflection.

“I have prayed, I have fasted. I have donated, and I have built,” he said, adding that a new vision revealed the current ark could not accommodate the growing crowds.

According to him, the vision showed people arriving from across the country and beyond, overwhelming the space.

After consulting with other men of God, he claims divine intercession granted more time to build additional arks.

“God has given us some time to build more arks in addition to the 10,” he declared.

While many of his followers had prepared for the end, stocking essentials and bracing for the unknown, uncertainty now hangs in the air.

Still, Ebo Noah insists his visions are divinely inspired and urges patience as preparations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST