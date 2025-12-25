PHOTO of the night club bouncer shot dead during a fight over a woman at a popular entertainment joint







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Police in Machakos are investigating an incident in which a nightclub bouncer was shot dead following a dispute over a woman on Christmas night.

According to eyewitnesses, the bouncer got into an argument with a man who had arrived at the club with a woman.

The dispute continued outside the premises after the bouncer ejected the woman, during which the man shot him three times.

Police report that the suspect later surrendered at Machakos Police Station along with the woman.

Both are currently in custody as investigations into the incident continue.

Below is a photo of the bouncer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST