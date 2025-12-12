SARAH MTALII’s reaction after ex-husband, KABU, arrived at their end of year party with a Slay Queen has sparked reactions (VIDEO)







Friday, December 12, 2025 - A viral video of Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, arriving at the company’s end‑of‑year party with a slay queen by his side has set social media abuzz.

The clip captured the flamboyant entrance and immediately drew attention to the reaction of his ex‑wife, Sarah Mtalii, with whom he still co‑runs the popular tour company.

Though Sarah has publicly stated that she has moved on following their messy divorce, netizens couldn’t help but speculate after noticing her uneasy demeanor.

Observers pointed out she appeared anxious, even breathing heavily, as Kabu walked in with another woman.

In a recent interview, Sarah reflected on her journey of co‑parenting with Kabu while expressing her desire to remarry.

Despite their public split, she remains a firm believer in love and marriage. “I’m praying to God to give me a second chance because I love and believe in marriage.”

“I am hoping my next marriage will be a bed of roses,” she shared.

She also praised their co‑parenting arrangement, emphasizing that their children’s happiness comes first.

“The children live with me during the week, and he has them every other weekend. He’s free to see them anytime,” she explained.

Kabu arrived at the end of year party with another lady and her ex wife Sarah looks so anxious waah kwa akina ndoa mambo ni mengi😂😂💔 just look at how Sarah reacted when she saw them💔 pic.twitter.com/H2NaEeF0PX — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) December 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST