CHARLENE RUTO poses with her aunties during Jamhuri Day Celebrations – Netizens React!! “Money can’t buy class”







Friday, December 12, 2025 - First Daughter Charlene Ruto has once again stirred online debate after a photo of her posing with her aunties during the Jamhuri Day celebrations went viral.

The photo, shared widely across social media, shows Charlene beaming alongside her relatives as they joined other Kenyans to celebrate the historic day.

But as expected, Kenyans online had plenty to say.

A section of netizens ruthlessly trolled the photo, claiming that “money can’t buy class,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST