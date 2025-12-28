SARAH MTALII's cozy moment with mystery man in Nanyuki sparks buzz online – "Join me in welcoming a pillar of strength" (VIDEO)







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - Bonfire Adventures co-founder, Sarah Njoki, popularly known as Sarah Kabu or Sarah Mtalii, has set social media abuzz with a heartwarming video from her Nanyuki getaway.

Shared on December 27th, 2025, the clip shows Sarah dressed in flowing white trousers and a matching top, radiating joy as she rushes towards a casually stylish man in denim shorts, a jacket, white t-shirt, sneakers and a fedora.

The pair share a playful embrace, with the man lifting Sarah off the ground and spinning her around as she laughs with delight.

Captioning the sweet moment, Sarah wrote: “Join me in welcoming a pillar of strength.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments, celebrating her radiant energy and speculating about the mystery man, with many suggesting that she was soft launching her new man following her well-documented divorce from ex-husband, Simon Kabu.

Watch the video>>>