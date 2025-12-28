New Infotrak survey shows RUTO's new stronghold outside Rift Valley as United Opposition plays catch up ahead of 2027 elections







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - A fresh national survey by Infotrak Research & Consulting has revealed that President William Ruto’s strongest support now lies in North Eastern, marking a new political stronghold outside his traditional Rift Valley base.

The findings underscore shifting regional dynamics as the country heads towards the 2027 elections.

Conducted between December 19th and 20th, 2025, the survey sampled 1,000 respondents across all 47 Counties, covering Kenya’s eight regions.

Participants were asked which political formation they felt closest to, offering insight into voter affiliation and regional loyalties.

Nationally, the broad-based Government led by Ruto commands 32 per cent support.

The United Opposition coalition, comprising leaders such as Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Eugene Wamalwa, trails at 22 per cent.

The Kenya Moja Alliance, associated with Babu Owino, Gathoni Wamuchomba, and Ndindi Nyoro, Edwin Sifuna, was favoured by 17 per cent.





Nearly a third of respondents said they do not identify with any of the three major formations.

Regionally, Ruto’s support is strongest in North Eastern, while Coast, Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western also show significant backing.

The United Opposition enjoys its highest support in Central and Eastern, while Kenya Moja performs best in Nyanza and Nairobi.

On party preferences, the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) remains the most popular at 23 per cent, followed by ODM at 19 per cent.

Smaller parties, including Jubilee, Wiper and Democracy for Citizens, attract modest support.

The survey also highlighted mixed views on the credibility of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) following the November 27th by-elections, with only 8 per cent describing the polls as free and fair.





