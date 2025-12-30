Kenyan LADY confronts Kenya Airways staff after reported downgrade from Business Class to Economy to accommodate European tourists (VIDEO)



Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A Kenyan woman confronted Kenya Airways staff after she was downgraded from Business Class to Economy on a KQ flight to make room for European tourists.

In a video shared online, the visibly frustrated passenger is seen questioning airline staff over the decision, claiming that she had paid for a Business Class ticket but was reassigned to a lower seat moments before takeoff.

The incident occurred shortly before departure, prompting a heated exchange at the boarding area.

The woman accused the airline of discrimination and poor treatment of local passengers, while demanding an explanation for the downgrade.

Watch the video.

