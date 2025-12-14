MOSIRIA calls on MATIANG’I to ditch GACHAGUA’s camp and work with President RUTO ahead of 2027 elections







Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has urged former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to work closely with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during an event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Mosiria said Matiang’i’s political future could be strengthened if he aligned himself with the current administration rather than remaining in opposition.

He suggested that President Ruto’s cordial relationship with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta could pave way for Matiang’i’s return to Government.

“I have seen that Uhuru gave our brother Matiang’i the number two position, and if things continue this way, because Uhuru and the President are friends, I can see our brother Matiang’i even being part of the Government in 2027.”

“The President and Matiang’i should work together so that Kisii can move forward,” Mosiria said.

He added, “Matiang’i, if you are watching me, work closely with President Ruto so that Kisii can progress.”

Matiang’i is currently part of the United Opposition team, which includes Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Justin Muturi and Mithika Linturi.

The former CS has already declared his intention to run for President in 2027 and was recently endorsed by the Jubilee Party as its presidential candidate.

