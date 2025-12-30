RUTH ODINGA calls out individuals attempting to sell ODM - I will tell the nation everything RAILA said at the right time

Tuesday, December 30,
2025 - Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga, has strongly dismissed
claims that the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, held private conversations on
national issues, insisting that the veteran politician always made his
positions public.
“Anyone telling Kenyans that Hon. Raila had a series of
private conversations with him on a wide range of issues is lying, and must be
called out.”
“Jakom had a way of speaking his mind and would make public
his stand on national issues,” Ruth said.
“At the right time, I will tell the nation all that Raila
said,” the Kisumu Women Rep added.
She urged ODM members to avoid sideshows and instead pursue
the 10-point agenda outlined in the NADCO report, which Raila had agreed upon
with President William Ruto before his death.
She further alleged that some individuals within ODM were
attempting to “sell” the party, claiming that they had already been given
timelines to finalize such a transaction.
“Do not sell the ODM Party. Those who want to sell it do not
understand the struggles, deaths, and detentions that birthed multiparty
democracy and subsequently ODM,” she asserted.
While clarifying that she was not opposed to ODM negotiating
with the Government ahead of the 2027 elections, Ruth questioned the terms of
such talks.
“If we are to join the Government, what would be the
conditions?”
“We risk negotiating ourselves to oblivion if we don’t
strengthen the party to ensure we have numbers at the table,” she cautioned.
Raila Odinga passed away on October 15th after
suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic facility in
Kochi, India.
He was laid to rest on October 19th at his
ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.
His elder brother, Oburu Odinga, has since taken over as ODM
party leader.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
