RUTH ODINGA calls out individuals attempting to sell ODM - I will tell the nation everything RAILA said at the right time







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga, has strongly dismissed claims that the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, held private conversations on national issues, insisting that the veteran politician always made his positions public.

“Anyone telling Kenyans that Hon. Raila had a series of private conversations with him on a wide range of issues is lying, and must be called out.”

“Jakom had a way of speaking his mind and would make public his stand on national issues,” Ruth said.

“At the right time, I will tell the nation all that Raila said,” the Kisumu Women Rep added.

She urged ODM members to avoid sideshows and instead pursue the 10-point agenda outlined in the NADCO report, which Raila had agreed upon with President William Ruto before his death.

She further alleged that some individuals within ODM were attempting to “sell” the party, claiming that they had already been given timelines to finalize such a transaction.

“Do not sell the ODM Party. Those who want to sell it do not understand the struggles, deaths, and detentions that birthed multiparty democracy and subsequently ODM,” she asserted.

While clarifying that she was not opposed to ODM negotiating with the Government ahead of the 2027 elections, Ruth questioned the terms of such talks.

“If we are to join the Government, what would be the conditions?”

“We risk negotiating ourselves to oblivion if we don’t strengthen the party to ensure we have numbers at the table,” she cautioned.

Raila Odinga passed away on October 15th after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic facility in Kochi, India.

He was laid to rest on October 19th at his ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

His elder brother, Oburu Odinga, has since taken over as ODM party leader.

