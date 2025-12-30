Governor JAMES ORENGO warns of a plot to reduce ODM to a LUO-only party after RAILA ODINGA’s death







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - Siaya Governor, James Orengo, has sounded an alarm over what he termed as a deliberate attempt to shrink the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) into a regional party following the death of its longtime leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Monday, December 29th, Orengo alleged that some individuals within the party were pushing ODM to become a Luo-only outfit, noting that members from other regions had remained largely silent amid the ongoing wrangles.

“I see an attempt to try and drive ODM to become purely a Luo party.”

“The elements of the party from other regions are fairly quiet when we have these wars within the party,” Orengo said.

He cautioned that if ODM were to align with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party risked losing its national appeal.

“When you do analysis, if we choose to work with Kenya Kwanza or UDA, most likely ODM is going to be a small party.”

“It will be pushed back to Luo Nyanza basically, and we must be very conscious of that effort,” he warned.

Orengo urged ODM leaders to dedicate the next 10 to 12 months to strengthening the party nationally before engaging in coalition talks.

“We have about 10 or 12 months which we can spend in building ODM as a national party, rip from the legacy of Raila Odinga, and thereafter talk about coalitions,” he added.

His remarks came a day after Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir called on ODM to consider a pre-election coalition with UDA ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Nassir, who serves as ODM Deputy Party Leader, argued that leadership requires pragmatic choices informed by political realities, stressing that ODM must prioritize strategy over slogans to safeguard its interests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST