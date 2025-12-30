PHOTOs of ‘G12’ gang members brandishing crude weapons - They have been terrorizing locals at Emurua Dikirr in Narok and are protected by politicians







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A resident of Emurua Dikirr in Narok County has raised concern over a ruthless gang terrorizing locals, identifying itself as the “G12” gang.

Photos shared online show suspected members of the group openly flaunting crude weapons, heightening fear among residents.

The gang is alleged to be enjoying protection from powerful figures, including a serving Member of Parliament, according to community claims.

In a past incident reported a few months ago, the group is said to have held an MCA hostage in what appeared to be an attempt to stop the ward representative, a known critic of the area MP, from attending President William Ruto’s development tour in the region.

Residents are now appealing to security agencies to intervene and mount a crackdown on the gang before the situation worsens.





The Kenyan DAILY POST