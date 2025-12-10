‘RIP’ post helps track down notorious con woman REBBECA AWINJA - Victim fakes her death on Facebook and receives crucial leads from friends







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A woman identified as Rebecca Awinja was accused of hiring a vehicle, completing her errands, and then allegedly abandoning the car without paying.

According to claims circulating online, Awinja also allegedly obtained over Ksh 220,000 from two people associated with the vehicle owner before switching off her phone, making it difficult for anyone to trace her.

In a dramatic turn of events, the frustrated car owner took to social media and posted Awinja’s photo with the chilling caption “RIP.”

The post instantly went viral.

Minutes later, one of Awinja’s friends came out to reassure the public that she was very much alive, saying they had just spoken.

But the twist didn’t end there.

The car owner later claimed the viral post helped him receive crucial leads about her whereabouts.

“Thanks to my post, I’ve received details about her and her location,” he wrote.

Talk of being a genius in crowdsourcing!

The Kenyan DAILY POST