Video of a KALENJIN LADY assaulting her husband sparks outrage on social media - See how the man tried to restrain himself (WATCH)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A heartbreaking video circulating on social media has reignited conversations around gender-based violence, highlighting a reality often overlooked - that men, too, can be victims.

In the clip, a Kalenjin woman is seen in a heated argument with her husband before suddenly landing a heavy slap on him.

As the man struggles to steady himself, she accuses him of attempting to fight her - a classic example of gaslighting behavior.

The confrontation quickly escalates when the man retaliates with a slap of his own.

However, the woman overpowers him, pinning him against a corner as the altercation intensifies.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many netizens commending the man for exercising restraint despite clear provocation.

Others have urged him to walk away from the marriage before the situation spirals into something far worse.

