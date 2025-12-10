Video of a KALENJIN LADY assaulting her husband sparks outrage on social media - See how the man tried to restrain himself (WATCH)

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A heartbreaking video circulating on social media has reignited conversations around gender-based violence, highlighting a reality often overlooked - that men, too, can be victims.
In the clip, a Kalenjin woman is seen in a heated argument
with her husband before suddenly landing a heavy slap on him.
As the man struggles to steady himself, she accuses him of
attempting to fight her - a classic example of gaslighting behavior.
The confrontation quickly escalates when the man retaliates
with a slap of his own.
However, the woman overpowers him, pinning him against a
corner as the altercation intensifies.
The video has sparked outrage online, with many netizens
commending the man for exercising restraint despite clear provocation.
Others have urged him to walk away from the marriage before
the situation spirals into something far worse.
End Misandry Ke. pic.twitter.com/uaJax8cepM— Yoko (@Kibet_bull) December 10, 2025
