KIKUYU LADY, EUNICE NDERITU, steals money from a safe at a petrol station and flees, 4 days after be being hired - Police launch a hunt for her (PHOTO)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A newly hired Customer Service Attendant at Rubis Petrol Station, identified as Eunice Nderitu, has gone missing after management reportedly attempted to question her over a cash discrepancy noted at the station.

According to information shared by the station’s management, Eunice had only been at the job for four days, having officially begun her duties on December 4th, 2025.

The issue arose on Monday, December 8th, when supervisors detected irregularities involving money from the station’s safe box.

When the manager requested clarification regarding the missing funds, Eunice allegedly left the premises abruptly and has not returned to work since.

Attempts to contact her were reportedly unsuccessful.

The Management claims Eunice is believed to hail from the Githurai area and has appealed to the public for any information that may assist in establishing contact with her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST