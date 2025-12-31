REVEALED!! Veteran politician OMINGO MAGARA’s 34-year-old side chick - He secured her a lucrative seat and they share a child (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Veteran politician and former Member of Parliament, Omingo Magara, has been linked to a romantic relationship with nominated Senator, Esther Okenyuri.

According to whispers, Magara, 64, used his political influence to support Okenyuri’s nomination to the Senate during the period he served as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Treasurer.

Photos circulating online show a child Magara shares with the 34-year-old Senator.

The child is a carbon copy of the seasoned politician.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST