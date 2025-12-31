Heartbreak! Man discovers his girlfriend of 3 years traveled to another man’s village to cook for his family over the Christmas holiday







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - A man has opened up about his heartbreak after discovering that his girlfriend of three years traveled to the village over the Christmas holiday with another man.

According to the man, the revelation came as a shock, leaving him feeling hurt and betrayed.

The girlfriend, however, insists that the man is “just a friend”, a claim that has yet to convince him.

He confronted her on WhatsApp and shared the conversation on X, expressing his anguish.





“I just found out that my girlfriend of 3yrs followed a man to his village to cook for him and his family,” he lamented in the post.