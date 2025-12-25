AFCON matches, Boxing Day in England and derby in NHL: best fixtures this week

The sporting calendar is packed with top events over the holidays. We’re in for some exciting Africa Cup of Nations games, the traditional Boxing Day in England, a thrilling Serie A clash and a few hot NHL battles. MelBet has picked out this week’s most exciting matches. With a special promo you can get 10% cashback on all bets placed via the mobile app.

Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal vs DR Congo (27.12)





Senegal are the favorites in this match: you can bet on the designated home team to win at odds of 1.75. DR Congo’s chances of success are estimated at 4.90. The teams have clashed 8 times in the 21st century, with the Lions of Teranga never losing. Will the streak end this time?

Côte d’Ivoire vs Cameroon (28.12)





The battle between two titans of African football promises to be intense. The reigning champions, Côte d’Ivoire, are rated higher, with odds for the Elephants to win at 2.25. However, Cameroon can put up a fight: the odds for a draw are 3.20, and the designated visitors’ victory is estimated at 3.45.

Nigeria vs Tunisia (27.12)





Another match worthy of the final. MelBet experts give Nigeria a higher ground, with odds of 2.25 for the Super Eagles to win. But Tunisia (victory estimated at 3.40) can achieve a positive result by relying on counterattacks. A bet on Total Under 2.5 (2 or fewer goals to be scored) at 1.55 looks appealing, given the importance of the game and Tunisia’s defensive style of play in their previous H2H matches.

Football. English Premier League

Manchester United vs Newcastle United (26.12)





Manchester United (7th place) are suffering from injuries while they keep fighting for a Champions League spot. Newcastle lacks stability: in the previous round, the team had an excellent first half against Chelsea but then lost its 2-goal lead. A win for the Red Devils, who traditionally play well on Boxing Day, is estimated at 2.46, while the odds for the Magpies’ victory are 2.712.





Chelsea vs Aston Villa (27.12)





A clash between neighbors in the top 4: Aston Villa are in 3rd place, while Chelsea are in 4th. Although the Villans are 7 points ahead of their opponents, it’s the Londoners who are more likely to win. You can bet on Blues to win at odds of 1.80, while the visitors’ success is estimated at 4.10. Unai Emery’s team has won 10 consecutive games in all competitions.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur (28.12)





Tottenham are having a poor season and are 14th in the Premier League, while Crystal Palace are 8th. You can bet on the Eagles to win at tempting odds of 2.10, and Spurs’ victory is offered at 3.55. Crystal Palace won their last two H2H matches, 1-0 at home and 2-0 away. Both teams have lost their last two Premier League games and will give their all to redeem themselves.

Football. Serie A

Atalanta vs Inter Milan (28.12)





Inter leads the Serie A standings, while Atalanta are in 9th place and trying to get closer to the UEFA competitions zone. The teams’ H2H statistics are alarming for Raffaele Palladino’s side: the Nerazzurri have won their last four clashes, twice crushing their opponents 4-0, and conceding no goals. You can bet on the favorites to win at odds of 2.03.

Hockey. NHL

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers (28.12)





The New York derby often turns into a goal-scoring shootout. This year, the teams have twice hit high totals (9 and 11 goals) in their H2H matches. MelBet estimates the home team’s victory at odds of 2.3 and that of the visitors at 2.58. Fans of high-scoring hockey should take a look at the “Total Over 5.5” market at 1.85.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators (28.12)





The battle for Ontario is taking place amid the Toronto Maple Leafs’ crisis – the team is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Ottawa Senators, although not leaders, are in the middle of the standings. Despite the teams’ positions, the Leafs are the favorites: the odds for them to win are 2.19, while the odds for Ottawa’s success are 2.65. Their last H2H matches were tense (4-3, 4-2), so it’s not going to be boring.

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers (28.12)





The Edmonton Oilers have been on a roll lately, beating the Vegas Golden Knights (6-3), Boston Bruins (3-1) and Pittsburgh Penguins (6-4) in their last matches. The Calgary Flames are currently in the bottom half of the standings, alternating between wins and losses. In the Battle of Alberta, the favorites are clear: you can bet on the Oilers to win with odds of 1.575.





