Rev KATHY KIUNA opens up on life with her children after the death of her husband, Bishop ALLAN KIUNA - “Surely, God is faithful”

“Surely God is too faithful that all my children are with me,” she said, highlighting the comfort of unity despite the pain of absence.

While acknowledging how deeply her family misses Bishop Kiuna, Kathy emphasized gratitude as her daily anchor.

“But thank God for each other,” she noted, underscoring the strength found in togetherness.

Kathy has continued to speak openly about her journey, often repeating, “God is too faithful,” as a reminder of divine presence through moments of sadness and adjustment.

Recently, her son, Jeremy, got engaged to his lover, Stephanie Githinji, with Kathy describing Stephanie as a blessing that brought happiness to their home.

She expressed gratitude for the support shown during the engagement gathering, calling it “such a blessing to have so many amazing people.”

“It’s an honour we thank everyone for loving us,” she said, before adding, “But most importantly, we thank God for GRACE.”

Earlier in December, Kathy marked what would have been Bishop Kiuna’s 59th birthday and their 31st wedding anniversary.

She shared that she continues to hold on to faith and cherished memories, keeping his legacy alive within the family.

Bishop Allan Kiuna, founder of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), which Rev Kathy now leads, died on July 9th, 2024, at a Nairobi hospital while undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma cancer, after a long battle with the disease, and was buried on July 17th, 2024.

