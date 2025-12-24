Radio host ALEX MWAKIDEU gives men tips on how to avoid overspending during Christmas







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - Christmas is a season of joy, laughter, and generosity - but according to popular radio host, Alex Mwakideu, it’s also the time when many men spend money without thinking twice.

Speaking on his show on December 24th, 2025, Alex explained that the festive spirit has a powerful effect on decision-making.

The happiness of the season, he said, naturally relaxes the body, calms the mind and makes opening the wallet feel effortless.

“Krismasi ni msimu ambapo wanaume kuna roho ya furaha,” Alex noted, admitting that he also gets swept away by the mood.

He described the feeling as sudden and irresistible, almost like being pricked by a needle of joy.

In that state, generosity flows freely - whether through cash or mobile money apps.

“Utajikuta kwamba wallet yako unaifungua sana,” he joked, adding that men often find themselves tapping their M-Pesa pins without hesitation.

“Na kama wewe ni mtu wa mpesa, kidole chako utapata kila wakati kiko katika ile app,”

“Unaweka tu pin,” he added.

While the thrill of giving brings satisfaction, Alex cautioned against reckless spending, especially when alcohol is involved.

“Mwanaume ukilewa wachana na mpesa kabisa,” he warned, stressing that mixing drinking with financial decisions can lead to regret.

The Kenyan DAILY POST