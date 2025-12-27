Retired President, UHURU KENYATTA, attends his nephew, JOMO GECAGA, and LOLA HANNIGAN’s private wedding (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the notable guests at the intimate wedding of his nephew, Jomo Gecaga, and media personality Lola Hannigan.

The ceremony, held on Friday, December 26th, 2027, was a private affair attended by close friends and family.

Videos from the celebration later surfaced online courtesy of Lola’s close friend, Anerlisa Mungai, who shared clips of the bride.

“Look at you, honey @lolahannigan, beautiful bride, #Amazing heart. #weddingday,” she captioned, giving fans a rare glimpse into the joyous occasion.

The wedding comes just weeks after Jomo and Lola welcomed their third child.

Jomo, known for his low‑profile lifestyle, is now a father of six.

He shares one child with Valentine Njoroge, twins with former news anchor Anne Kiguta, and three children with Lola.

Despite his public family ties, he has consistently kept his children’s identities private, never sharing their photos on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST