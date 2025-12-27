Radio Host ALEX MWAKIDEU and wife, MIRIAM, celebrate 11 years of marriage with beautiful anniversary messages







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - Radio host, Alex Mwakideu, and his wife, Miriam Mwaeba, are celebrating a remarkable milestone, 11 years of marriage.

The couple marked the occasion on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, with heartfelt anniversary tributes that captured the essence of their love story and the bond they continue to nurture.

Miriam shared a touching message on Instagram, writing: “11 beautiful years, countless memories, and a lifetime to go.”

“Happy anniversary, my bebe @alex_mwakideu I love you.”

Her words reflected the joy of a relationship that has only grown stronger with time.

She added: “Eleven years and my love for you only grows stronger,”

The couple’s journey stands out in today’s fast‑paced world, where many relationships end before starting in earnest.

Over the years, Alex and Miriam, parents to three beautiful daughters, have kept their marriage free from scandals.

Their celebration of 11 years is a testament that lasting love is possible when built on commitment, respect and shared values.





The Kenyan DAILY POST