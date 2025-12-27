Comedian JAYMO ULE MSEE reveals why he has ditched Christianity and embraced Islam - “My new Islam faith has healed me”







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - Kenyan comedian, Wilson Muirani Gathoni, better known as Jaymo Ule Msee, has revealed the heartfelt reasons behind his recent conversion to Islam.

In a candid post shared on his official Facebook account on Friday, December 26th, 2025, Jaymo described the move as a deeply personal journey that has brought him healing, purpose and spiritual fulfilment.

He explained that the support of his Muslim community has been instrumental in guiding him through this transformation.

Their mentorship and companionship, he said, helped him embrace the tenets of his new faith with confidence and peace.

“My new Islam faith has healed me because my Muslim brothers held my hand and walked with me into my healing, rejuvenating and aligning with my purpose,” Jaymo wrote.

The comedian further expressed his joy in serving Allah, affirming that his decision was not only spiritual but also a step toward self‑discovery and alignment with his life’s purpose.

Just days earlier, on December 24th, he posted a video on Instagram inside a mosque during the conversion process.

Reflecting on the moment, Jaymo shared: “Today I begin again. A healed heart, a renewed soul, and a life surrendered to Allah. From this moment forward, my steps are guided by faith, service, and purpose. Alhamdulillah.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST